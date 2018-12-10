Jerk-free rides on Shatabdis, Rajdhanis

New Delhi: Moving ahead with technology, Indian Railways’ fleet of Shatabdi Express and Rajdhani Express trains will offer a jerk-free journey to passengers from March 2019, railway officials said on Monday.

A senior Railway Ministry official said that all the Shatabdi Express trains departing from New Delhi have been fitted with modern couplers, which will ensure a smooth ride to the passengers.

“As of now, all the Shatabdi Express trains under Northern Railways have already received this upgrade,” he said, adding that “the old couplers in all of its premium train fleet of Rajdhanis and Shatabdis will be replaced by March 2019”.

A coupler is a device that connects coaches with each other. According to the official, the railways is changing the age-old couplers with newly developed Centre Buffer Coupler (CBC) with balanced draft gear.

The official said: “The standard coupler on connecting LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches had some issues which resulted in jerks during rides.” — IANS