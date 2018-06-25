Jebel Sifah to host Middle East’s first-ever Spartan trifecta weekend

Do you have what it takes to be the Middle East’s next Spartan? Coming soon and setting the bar higher this year, Jebel Sifah will be hosting the GCC and MENA region’s first Spartan TRIFECTA weekend race on December 14 and 15, 2018.

Omid Hamed, Managing Director of Spartan Arabia said, “We look forward to hosting the region’s first Spartan TRIFECTA in Jebel Sifah, pushing participants to the limit, while allowing them to embrace the Spartan lifestyle. Our solid partnership over the last 3 years has enabled us to position Oman as a leading Spartan destination with enhanced offerings each year, making Oman an international destination for those looking to join the Spartan TRIFECTA tribe. I’d like to thank Jebel Sifah and the Ministry of Tourism-Oman for their ongoing support and contribution in making this international event a success in Oman.”

Building on the success of the two previous editions of the XDubai Spartan Race in Oman, this year will bring three Spartan race categories in one destination; the first of its kind in the region. Open to all ages, the innovative and challenging obstacle course, and fastest growing sport in the world, is expected to attract more than 5,000+ participants and spectators.

To receive the ultimate TRIFECTA medal, Spartans should complete three races within the same calendar year; the Beast, the Super and the Sprint which all include a series of obstacles.

Competitors can sign up for the obstacle course of their choice, the Sprint course, a 5+ kilometres sprint with over twenty obstacles, is ideal for athletes of all levels. The Super race includes a 13+ kilometres long course, hosting over twenty-five obstacles, designed for those looking to compete with a blend of athleticism and endurance. The Beast race, a 20+ kilometres long course with over 30 obstacles, includes a swim at the Jebel Sifah Beach. In addition to the list of adult courses is the Spartan Kids Race, suitable for the youngest of Spartans with the following distances for each age group: 800 metres for 4-7 years, 1.2kms for 8-11 years and 3kms for 12-14 years.

Open to all ages and abilities, everyone can take the first step to becoming a Spartan. The nature of the race encourages all members of Oman’s community to participate and successfully accomplish the race, finishing with a sense of pride and discipline. The Spartan Race is also perfect for companies looking to challenge their teams, pushing them to work together and build on their relationships.

To take the first step or for more details about the race visit www.spartanarabia.com. Participants can register online and stay tuned for more details on the Spartan Workout Tour Session, with 6 weekly sessions to be announced at a later date.

TITASH CHAKRABORTY