Jawahir showcases designs at expo

Oman Observer

Muscat: Jawahir Oman, one of the most reputable Omani jewellery creators, is participating in Jewellery Arabia, which will be held from November 20 to 24, at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre. Commenting on this participation, Mohammad al Farei, CEO of Jawahir Oman, said, “Apart from giving us an opportunity to increase our customer reach in the region, the event will allow us to showcase the true individuality of the jewellery we make. Our collection, which is crafted completely in-house, is inspired by the local landscapes, heritage and culture, embodying the true essence of Oman.”

