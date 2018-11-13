Jatinder guides Oman to tense win

MUSCAT, NOV 13 – Oman were made to work hard by Denmark before Jatinder Singh’s sensible batting helped them eke out a three-wicket victory for their third win of the ICC World Cricket League Division III match on Tuesday. The win has strengthened their chances of progressing to WCL Division II as they now have three victories from as many matches. Batting first, Denmark were bowled out for a lowly 154 in 41.4 overs. SA Ahmad (41) and Anique Uddin (31) were the major contributors for the visitors.

Bilal Khan (3-31) and Jay Odedra (3-30) scalped three wickets apiece to propel Oman’s bowling department.

The Danes were struggling against Khan and Odedra before giving away their wickets cheaply.

Chasing 155 for victory, Oman were in a spot of bother at 73/4 but Jatinder played a mature innings to take his side to the door of victory.

Although he lost his wicket with Oman needing ten runs to win, Jatinder had guided the team through as Oman won with 16 balls to spare.

Kenya beat Uganda

Having opted to bat first, Uganda found runs hard to come by at the top of the order as none of its top three scored more than 11.

But skipper Brian Masaba (21), Dinesh Nakrani (50) and Deusdedit Muhumuza (16) provided some resistance in the middle overs.

However, the spin of Shem Ngoche and seamers of Sachin Bhudia kept the run rate below four and in the end the Ugandans finished on 177 for nine from its 50 overs.

At 33-3 in response, the Kenyan chase looked in trouble. But Irfan Karim (59 not out) steadied the ship alongside first Rakep Patel (22) and then Nelson Odhiambo (53 not out) as it cruised to a six-wicket victory.

Brief scores: Denmark 154 all out in 41.4 overs (SA Ahmad 41, Anique Uddin 31; Bilal Khan 3-36, Jay Odedra 3-30) lost to Oman 155-7 in 47.2 overs (Jatinder Singh 73; SA Ahmad 2-32, Bashir Shah 2-29)

Uganda 177-9 in 50 overs (Dinesh Nakrani 50; Sachin Bhudia 2-12, Shem Ngoche 2-13) lost to Kenya 178-4 in 45.5 overs (Irfan Karim 59 not out, Nelson Odhiambo 53 not out; Frank Nsubuga 2-28)