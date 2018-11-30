Business 

Japan’s industrial output rebounds, jobless rate up

Oman Observer

Tokyo: Japan’s industrial production bounced back in October while unemployment rose for the first time in three months, the government reported on Friday.
Industrial production climbed 2.9 per cent from the previous month in October, for the first increase in two months, said the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The reading was above the median forecast of a 1.2 per cent rise by analysts surveyed by the Nikkei Business Daily, and followed a 0.4 per cent fall in September.
The index of production at factories and mines stood at 105.9 against a 2010 baseline of 100, the ministry said.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect industrial production to edge up 0.6 per cent in November and to rise 2.2 per cent in December. — dpa

