Japanese scholarships, procedure explained

JAPAN: The Embassy of Japan, in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University, organised an event on the Japanese Government scholarship on Monday at the Lecture Hall of Faculty of Economics and Political Science of the university. The event entitled ‘Japanese Government Scholarship and Student Life in Japan’ was to introduce the Japanese Government Scholarship for the year 2019 (for postgraduate), including the application procedures and experience of the former scholarship students. Hideaki Yamamoto, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy, in opening remarks said: “We welcome more outstanding Omani students to study in Japan and they are expected to play active role in promoting the distinguished bilateral relations between Japan and the Sultanate of Oman during their studies in Japan and after”.

The Cultural Attaché of the Embassy made a presentation highlighting the benefits of the scholarship offered by MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) in Japan to the Omani students, in which she reviewed the application and the procedure of the scholarship.

The selected students will be subjected to a six-month intensive study of the Japanese language at the beginning of their careers in most cases.

A former scholarship student also made a presentation to introduce her experience in Japan. The event was attended by a large number of students.

Application forms of the scholarship are available on the website of the Embassy (http://www.oman.emb-japan.go.jp/190424.htm) and the applications deadline is June 1.

