Japanese honour for former ambassadors

MUSCAT, MAY 21 – The Government of Japan announced on Tuesday that ‘The Order of the Rising Sun, Golden & Silver Star’ has been conferred on Mohammed bin Yousuf al Zarafi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Khalid bin Hashil al Muslahi, Chief of the Secretary-General Office Department, MoFA, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of friendly relations between Japan and the Sultanate. Mohammed al Zarafi and Khalid al Muslahi are former ambassadors of the Sultanate to Japan.

Al Zarafi served as ambassador to Japan for seven years from 2000 to 2007 and Al Muslahi served as ambassador for 10 years from 2008 to 2018. “During their tenures in Japan, both of the diplomats have contributed to the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Oman and the enhancement of bilateral relations in various fields,” a statement from the Embassy of Japan said. They also contributed to the high-level visits and exchanges between the two countries, it added. The award ceremony will be held on Thursday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Mohammed al Zarafi and Khalid al Muslahi will get an opportunity, along with other recipients of the Order, to have an audience with Emperor Naruhito of Japan. The Order of the Rising Sun was first introduced in 1875. It is the first ever order to be conferred by the Government of Japan. It is one of the prestigious Japanese decorations that has been granted to non-Japanese nationals since 1981.

