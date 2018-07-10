Japanese envoy affirms strong Oman-Japan ties

MUSCAT: The strong bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Japan are based on solid foundations supported by the wisdom of the two countries’ leaderships, said Mitsugu Saito (pictured), Japanese Ambassador to the Sultanate.

In a statement to a local newspaper on Sunday, he touched on the visit of His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, to Japan in 1997 and the visit of His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, in 2008, in addition to the visit made by the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess of Japan in 1994.

He said a high-level delegation will visit the Sultanate during the upcoming period to explore investment opportunities and discuss mechanisms to deepen the existing cooperation between the two countries.

He described the economic ties of the two countries as ‘very strong’ as Japan purchases large quantities of the natural resources, such as crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Sultanate. — ONA

Related