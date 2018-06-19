Japan take revenge on Colombia

SARANSK, Russia: Japan became the first Asian team to conquer a South American side at the World Cup on Tuesday, beating 10-man Colombia 2-1 to exact sweet revenge for a painful defeat at Brazil in 2014.

Yuya Osako’s 73rd-minute winner was a huge relief for the Japanese, who were thumped 4-1 by Colombia four years ago during a miserable campaign in which they failed to register a single win.

The complexion of the game in Saransk was changed radically when Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez was shown the first red card of Russia 2018 for handball in the opening minutes of the contest.

Shinji Kagawa scored from the penalty spot and although Juan Quintero equalised late in the first half, Japan made their superior numbers count, with Osako heading in from a corner to seal the win.

“To score a goal at the World Cup has been a dream for me since I was little, so I was extremely happy,” said the match-winner.

Akira Nishino was only appointed as Japan coach in April, replacing Vahid Halilhodzic during a tumultuous build-up to their World Cup campaign.

But despite the win, Nishino said nothing was decided yet.

“Our players were aggressive from the start and I think that worked very well for us. This is just one win and three points, so we will save our celebration.”

Brazil 2014 Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez came on for the last half-hour after labouring in training with a calf strain but could not inspire his team to pull back on level terms.

The result was bitterly disappointing for Colombia coach Jose Pekerman, with Robert Lewandowski-led Poland, then Senegal to come in Group H.

“It is tough to lose a player (Sanchez) so early, especially one so important,” said Pekerman.

“Despite that we came back in the second half, but with Japan having an extra player, it was very hard to recover possession.” — AFP

