Japan embassy honours scholarship students

Muscat: Toshinori Kobayashi, Ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate of Oman, held a reception at his residence for the Japanese government scholarship students. The ambassador started the ceremony with a speech welcoming the guests and the former students who studied in Japan and thanked them for their efforts to further deepen the relationship between the two friendly countries, where the number of students benefiting from scholarships has reached 56 students. The government of Japan has started the MEXT (MEXT: Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) scholarship since 1994 and offers two types of scholarships; one for the research students (postgraduate studies) and the other for the Omani teachers. The Embassy of Japan in the Sultanate of Oman calls for applications in April of every year and applications are available on the Embassy’s website. The ceremony was attended by Dr Abdullah al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Higher Education, and a number of the former students who studied in Japan.

