Japan Day in SQU on November 5

Muscat: The Embassy of Japan in Oman, in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University, will organise “Japan Day” on November 5 at the college of Arts and Science premises in Sultan Qaboos University. The event will start with a live tea ceremony at 10:10, followed by karate show by the Karate Academy in Oman at 11:00. The event will conclude with the screening of a Japanese film Happy Flight. The entry is free of cost and open to public. For more information call 24601028, Extension 38.

