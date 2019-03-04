Japan Ambassador hosts reception

Toshinori Kobayashi, Ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate of Oman hosted a reception at his residence in Muscat in cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Sunday. It was attended by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Ambassador Kobayashi delivered a welcoming speech and spoke about the technical cooperation with the Sultanate implemented by JICA successfully. Since the beginning of JICA’s technical cooperation programme with Oman in the late 1970s, Japan has invited a large number of Omani specialists from government authorities to participate in courses conducted by JICA.

