Jameel al Yahmadi signs with Qatar’s Al Wakrah team

MUSCAT, July 11 – Oman’s young star of national team, Jameel al Yahmadi, signed a contract with Al Wakrah team to play in Qatar Stars League from next season. The former player of Al Shabab, accepted the proposal from al Wakrah team after reviewing offers raised to the player from different Gulf clubs. Al Yahmadi went to Qatar to complete all the process of signing the contract including the medical check-up. This is the first experience for Jameel to join in professional league like Qatar Stars League. “Al Wakrah team is one of the top teams in Qatar and they were very close to clinch the shield last season. I would like to thank Al Shabab chairman, Hamza al Balushi, for his efforts to support me joining Qatar League,” Jameel al Yahmadi said.

