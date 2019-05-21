Jailed Catalan separatists take seats in Spanish parliament

Madrid: Five jailed Catalan separatist leaders elected to the Spanish parliament last month were temporarily released from prison on Tuesday and escorted by police to the assembly to be sworn in as lawmakers.

The Supreme Court allowed the five men, on trial for their role in Catalonia’s 2017 secession attempt, to leave jail to take up their seats, but they are likely to be quickly suspended because of their legal situation.

They won office in an April 28 general election that was won by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists but without a majority.

Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sanchez, Jordi Turull and Josep Rull won seats in the Congress, the lower house of parliament, while Raul Romeva was elected to the Senate, the upper house.

They swore to respect the Spanish constitution — the same constitution they are accused of having violated with their independence push — even as they vowed to remain faithful to the separatist cause.

“True to my Republican commitments, as a political prisoner and by legal obligation, yes I promise” to respect the constitution, said Junqueras, a former Catalan vice-president who heads the separatist ERC party.

The five are among 12 Catalan leaders on trial in connection with a banned independence referendum held on October 1, 2017 that was followed by a short-lived declaration of independence which sparked Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.

Whenever the Catalan separatists took their oaths, lawmakers from far-right party Vox banged their desks and drowned out their voices. The conservative Popular Party (PP) and centre-right Ciudadanos have said they will try to stop the five men from occupying their posts. — AFP

