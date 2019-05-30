Jagan Reddy sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM

Vijayawada: Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh as thousands of his supporters lustily cheered him.

Governor ESL Narasimhan administered him the oath of office and secrecy at a public ceremony held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here and attended by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and DMK leader MK Stalin.

Jagan Reddy, who led the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to a landslide victory in Assembly elections, took oath in Telugu at 12.23 pm, the auspicious time chose by his advisers.

The 46-year-old is the second chief minister of new Andhra Pradesh and succeeds N Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) suffered the worst-ever defeat in the elections held last month.

Jagan, as the young leader is popularly known, arrived at the venue, standing in an open top vehicle, greeting the crowd with folded hands and a big smile.

As he began taking the oath, there were loud cheers from thousands of YSRCP leaders and workers who had gathered from across the state.

He paused briefly after uttering his initials YS, apparently getting emotional on remembering his late father, who was popular as YSR. After the governor left the venue, Jagan addressed the gathering. Chandrashekhar Rao, Stalin and Jagan’s mother YS Vijayalakshmi shared the dais.

Christian, Muslim and Hindu priests blessed Jagan on the occasion and prayed for his success and the well-being and prosperity of the state.Vijayalakshmi turned emotional and broke down as Jagan took oath. — IANS

Related