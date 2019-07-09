Jabal Shams attracts summer tourists

Muscat: With the onset of summer, many wilayats of the Sultanate become preferred destinations of tourists. In these sites, the atmosphere becomes cold in the night and moderate in the morning. Jabal Shams “mountain of the sun” is one of such destinations preferred by the tourists due to its wonderful weather and attractions.



Jabal Shams is a mix of diverse elements which make it an attractive destination for the tourists who look for recreation and relaxation. The enthusiasts of various types of sports also rush to the area, particularly those who like to enjoy mountain climbing. This is the reason tourists from various countries of the world come here to enjoy its atmosphere.

The first thing which occurs in the mind when thinking about visiting Jabal Shams is the enjoyment of its cold weather, where the temperature is always low. From Muscat, a tourist can reach Jabal Shams in just one and a half hour passing through the wilayats which are rich in history and heritage, including Sumail, Izki, Nizwa and Al Hamra. In these wialayat’s tourists see the depth of history through its traditional Souqs (markets) which display various types of textiles and handicrafts. They also get to see a number of Omani castles which tell the unforgettable history of the country. These castles are historically very important and have retained their brilliance and splendour in the wilayats of A’Dhakiliya governorate. They are the ultimate objects for clicking photographs.

This mountain is named as Jabal Shams or the ‘mountain of sun’ because this is the first place where the sun shines and the last place where it sets. It is unique because its level of temperature is

moderate during summer. In winter, the temperature dips below zero and there is snowfall. Jabal Shams is about 3,100 meters above sea level. This has helped in the change of its climate and makes it different from the other places in the Sultanate.

Jabal Shams is the attraction of many groups of the enthusiasts of climbing mountains, as well as of those who enjoy the cold climate. These tourists are from the GCC countries. The groups of European tourists also prefer to reach Jabal Shams once they are in the Sultanate. The beautiful nature of Jabal Shams attracts many tourists and enthusiasts of mountain climbing. Due to the huge influx of tourists on this site, the Ministry of Tourism has developed a reinforced fence to help people see the deep gap or the fault in the mountain. The topography of Jabal Shams has given many geologists and geographers the opportunity to study the natural mountain formations in the Sultanate.

On their way to the mountain, tourists enjoy watching the great rocky cliff or gulf or fault, as well as beautiful rock formations, ancient houses and agricultural oases. ONA