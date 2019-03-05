ITTF Challenge Plus event big occasion for Oman: Bamakhalef

MUSCAT, March 5 – After two weeks, the Sultanate will host top table tennis professional players who will begin their journey at the Seamaster ITTF Challenge Plus, (Oman Open 2019) tournament which will be organised by Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) in coordination with International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). The OTTC is continuing their preparation to host the prestigious event with participation of more than 165 players from 36 countries in Muscat from March 20 to 24 at the indoor hall at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Abdullah Mohammed Bamakhalef, Chairman of OTTC, affirmed that the tournament is a not-to-miss event for TT lovers. The Challenge Plus tournament is coming to Oman for the first time too, he said.

“Our main aim is to keep the Sultanate’s name on the international sports map along with attracting the table tennis enthusiasts from across the world. All of the members in the OTTC are working to provide an exceptional version of this tournament in the Sultanate,” he said.

Hosting such world class events will surely benefit the local economy also, the OTTC chief said.

“There are many gains from hosting such world class event including the tourism promotion of the Sultanate. Highlighting our home country among the international media will enhance the national economy as well. Besides to other benefits, it will be a big boost for TT in the Sultanate too.”

The OTTC chairman said the preparation for the tournament is almost in the final stages. “We have few members and some volunteers from Sultan Qaboos University and some colleges, who are working closely to complete the final preparation before the tournament. Also, we have a group of organisers who are experienced well now from the previous tournaments held in Muscat. We are in good trust that our team is ready to face all challenges during the competitions.”

The OTTC will market the event through different channels as Abdullah assured in his statement. “Many media representatives will be available from ITTF besides to other journalists who will attend with their respective teams to cover the tournament. Oman TV, Q TV and official social accounts of ITTC will do live streamlining through channels. I believe all that lead to high publicity and great coverage of the world ranking event.”

The five days tournament will feature participation of players form the following countries: Austria, Belarus, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Thailand, China, Taipei, America, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Qatar, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Croatia, Italy, South Korea, Paraguay, Algeria, Sweden, Ecuador and the Sultanate of Oman.

