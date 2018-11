On the sidelines of the International Championship of Archery Horseback in Shiraz, ITPF President Mohammed al Fairuz and the WHAF (World Archery Horseback Federation) Chairman Kim Young-Sup signed an initial MoU. The formal MoU will be signed at the General Assembly of the ITPF which will be held in Wilayat of Duqm in the Sultanate during the end of January 2019.

