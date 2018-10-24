ITPA ready to organise World Cup 2018 in UAE: Al Hoti

MUSCAT, Oct 24 – Brigadier General (retired) Yousef Ali al Hoti, vice-chairman of International Tent Pegging Association (ITPA), affirmed that the ITPA is ready for the third edition of World Cup 2018 which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The World Cup will held from October 28 to November 3 in Abu Dhabi. “The ITPA has established a special organising committee for the this top event presided over by Mohammed Essa al Fairuz, chairman of ITPA, with the board members. The ITPA had held a series of meetings in last period to set the technical and logistics preparations at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club where the event will take place. Also, ITPA is in a continuous communication with other participating countries to ease the technical related process of the top tournament,” Al Hoti added.

