Ithraa receives Asian Arab Business Award

Muscat, march 31 – Nasima al Balushi, Director General for Investment & Export at Ithraa — Oman’s inward investment and export development agency — was honoured with an Asian — Arab Chamber of Commerce Business (AACC) Award at a ceremony held in Hyderabad, India, on Friday.

AACC Awards recognise innovation and excellence in business and are designed to promote interest and passion for international trade and commerce, as well as strengthen the strategic role business plays in Asian and Arab relations.

Winners of AACC Awards exemplify the best in leadership, epitomising the core values of a successful leader — strength, innovation, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight — values that are considered key in today’s competitive global economy.

On accepting the award, Nasima al Balushi said: “I am deeply humbled by this recognition. It’s a huge honour to receive this prestigious prize and be included with such inspiring business people from across Asia and the Arab world.”

Ithraa’s Director-General went on to add: “I believe this AACC Award reflects the effort our exceptional team has put in over the past year and we’re incredibly thankful to the Asian — Arab Chamber of Commerce for recognising the work we do in helping international businesses invest in Oman as well as assisting local companies export to more than 130 countries. Indeed, this AACC Award is all about celebrating everything that is so exciting about Oman’s business community. I couldn’t be happier.”

Related