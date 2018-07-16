Ithraa News checks in at InterContinental Muscat

MUSCAT, JULY 16 – Ithraa News, the quarterly business publication from Oman’s Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development, will be making its debut in rooms at the five-star InterContinental Muscat this month. “Last year, Ithraa’s Marketing Team began to recognise that there was a need for a publication that showcased Oman’s unique business and investment offer, in particular the opportunities presented by our fast diversifying economy,” explained Taleb al Makhmari, Ithraa’s Director- General of Marketing & Media and the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief.

“The result is Ithraa News, a quarterly magazine which offers news and in-depth analysis on the Sultanate’s fast evolving commerce, enterprise and industry scene, showcasing the best of Oman to local and international businesses, policymakers and investors across the globe. And we know from the response we’ve had that it’s helping instill pride in the nation’s business achievements amongst the local community. It’s a great read too for visitors who want to learn more about the country and what’s going on here.”

Making Ithraa News available to InterContinental Muscat guests is part of the Ithraa Marketing Team’s efforts to make sure the information packed magazine reaches as wide an audience as possible. “We’re thrilled to have copies of Ithraa News available in rooms at the InterContinental Muscat, it’s an exciting product and one I’m sure will be enjoyed by the hotel’s business guests as well as those here on holiday,” remarked Al Makhmari.

