Muscat: The Omani Export Week (OEW) will begin at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday. The five-day OEW will be inaugurated by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications.

The event includes 15 specialised workshops led by experts. The participants will have the opportunity to share knowledge on how to initiate export. They will also discuss the best practices in the world markets.

The first day workshops under the theme “Export, does the business fit you?” will cover the business data, designing, export plan and challenges of the international cultural differences. The second day workshops will cover the pricing at the foreign markets, preparing products for export, the standards and specifications of products for export, as well as trade and financial export guarantee.

The third day workshops will focus on product transport, shipping, intellectual property rights related to trade, trademarks, packaging and card classification.

The fourth day will be dedicated to e-marketing, presence on the website of international trade and the other social networks.

The fifth day workshops will focus on entrepreneurs and exporters. They will also present some local success stories in the field of export.

The event is the first of its kind organised by Ithraa that gathers all stakeholders involved in export in the Sultanate under one roof to streamline efforts and assist Omani entrepreneurs and exporting companies or potential exporters to have access to and sell their products at the world markets.

The week-long event will focus on a range of important issues, such as the market research, the cultural differences at the targeted markets, the intellectual property rights, the international sales, marketing, export opportunities in the emerging markets and e-marketing. The participants will have the opportunity to get advice by Ithraa and other experienced exporters.

Talib bin Saif al Makhmari, Director-General of Marketing and Media at Ithraa, said that the Sultanate has a number of exporters and it is very important to raise awareness about available opportunities in international markets. He pointed out that the aim of organising this event is to encourage Omani companies to market their products outside the Sultanate. — ONA

Related