Ithraa leads Oman trade mission to Khartoum

Sudan has captured the attention of Ithraa – Oman’s inward investment and export promotion agency — as an emerging and growing market for Omani exporters. Saif al Mamari, Ithraa’s Export Development Director will lead a 15 strong trade delegation of Omani exporters to Khartoum, from April 17 – 19 to hold B2B meetings with representatives from the Sudanese business community. The aim of the mission is to strengthen trade relations between Oman and Sudan.

In 2017, Oman’s total exports to Sudan rose by 14 per cent over 2016, reaching over $9.4 million. Main exports from the Sultanate included tomato paste, plastic packaging, clorox, milk and cream, sweetmeat and biscuits.

“The upcoming trade mission to Khartoum is an exciting prospect. Indeed, we look forward to building a lasting trade relationship with Sudan that brings benefits to both our countries,” explained Nasima al Balushi, Ithraa’s Director General for Export Development and Acting Director General, Investment Promotion.

According to United Nations data, foreign direct investment in Sudan fell from $2.3 billion in 2010 to $1.3 billion in 2014, before recovering to $1.7 billion in 2015. However, highlighting the country’s potential growth sectors, Al Balushi pointed out: “We have recently seen significant European, Arab and Chinese investment going onto Sudan, particularly in oil, lubricants and pharmaceuticals. Away from oil, we see exciting opportunities for Omani exporters particularly in marble, food and beverage and plastics.”

The Ithraa Director General concluded: “We are determined to establish ourselves in the Sudanese market. We want to see Omani products find their way to the Sudanese consumer and the Khartoum meetings and networking opportunities will go a long way in helping us achieving those goals.”

