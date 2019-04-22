Ithra’a ‘Inside Stories’ focusing on attracting investment today

The ‘Inside Stories’ series by Oman’s inward investment and export promotion agency, Ithra’a, focusing on investment and talent and exploring ways of promoting investment in a digital era will be held at 7.30pm at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) Training Centre today (Tuesday).

The expert panel line-up for Ithraa’s ‘Attracting Investment & Talent’ Inside stories session includes His Highness Sayyid Dr Adham al Said, Founder and CEO, The Firm as moderator, also includes Abdulmalik al Balushi, CEO, Oman Post; Shabib al Maamari, Group Chief, Sector Development and Promotion, Oman Aviation Group; Simon Adcock, General Manager and Country Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC; and Abdulaziz al Raisi, Studies Expert, Officer of the Advisor for Studies and Research, Diwan of Royal Court.

“Success in the modern times, depends on public-private co-operation, smart public policies and a web of partnerships and collaborations unlike in the past when cities had thrived in the past and attracted talent and investment are not necessarily guaranteed success in the new economy”, said Ishaq al Busaidy, Director General of Marketing and Media and organiser of the series.

“For us to remain successful we have to satisfy both the economic and lifestyle criteria of people looking for an attractive destination for their investments. The same applies to get talent to bring their skills here. Striking this balance isn’t easy, but it’s achievable with the right approach. Indeed, in today’s highly competitive environment, quality of place attributes are key to bringing in, and retaining, both investment and talent”, he added.

It’s a known fact that investors are attracted to cities if there are opportunities to make money and they assess the attractiveness of a city’s opportunities by estimating their likely return or profit and are drawn to places that offer them the best combination of scale, risk and return. Generally, investors will cite five important characteristics they are looking for in a city: a strong economy with growth potential; excellent transport connections; access to talent; pro-growth leadership; and quality of life.

Ithraa envisages that cities must become the most desirable places to live in order to attract top talents to choose the city of their next destination and that is the question of how Oman’s cities can attract top firms to choose the country to be their next destination.

Founded in 1997, Ithraa is a government-run, ISO and ‘Investor in People’ certified organisation providing a range of support services and information to help domestic and international investors set up in and export from Oman.

