Ithraa holds Oman –Iran investment meet

Muscat: Underlining the importance Oman places on Iran as a trade partner, management from Ithraa – Oman’s investment promotion and export development agency – hosted 50 Iranian business representatives on Tuesday to discuss investment opportunities in Oman’s fast growing and ambitious economy

Led by senior Ithraa management and supported by government colleagues from the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), Port of Duqm as well as Sohar Port & Freezone, the Iranian delegation were given an opportunity to meet key manufacturing and logistic officials as well as learn about the benefits of setting up business operations in Oman.

“Today’s meetings and presentations were designed specifically to enhance dialogue between Oman and our Iranian counterparts, and capitalize on the existing trade and investment ties our two countries enjoy,” remarked Mrs. Al Balushi.

Iran is the second largest economy in the MENA region after Saudi Arabia, with an estimated GDP in 2017 of US$439.5 billion and an economy that expected to maintain a steady growth of slightly over 4% in 2018.

Oman is an attractive proposition for Iranian investors. There is strong public and private sector leadership, as demonstrated by progress being made in terms of diversifying the economy as well as the success enjoyed by the Sultanate’s tourism, manufacturing, logistics, fisheries and mining sectors.

“We are open for business and the government is committed to supporting non-oil Omani export growth and encouraging inward investment. Indeed, we are constantly improving our road, air and port network, work that is clearly helping boost foreign investment in the Sultanate. This is the message we delivered to our Iranian colleagues on Tuesday, explained Mrs. Al Balushi.

PEIE, Port of Duqm and Sohar Port & Freezone are recognized globally as dynamic, outward-looking organizations that are working hard to attract international investment.

“Our ports, free zones and industrial estates have demonstrated over the years a strong track record of success which should give Iranian investors confidence in the strength of Oman’s economy and future prospects for the Sultanate,” concluded Ithraa’s Director General.