Muscat: Ithraa, the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development, and the Export Credit Guarantee Agency (Credit Oman) signed a programme for joint cooperation to enhance exports, explore potential markets for the Omani products and enhance growth of the national economy.

As per the cooperation programme, the two parties will share information and support related to investment in the Sultanate by facilitating procedures for the companies interested to do business in the Sultanate, providing training for staff, sharing studies, research and reports related to the targeted sectors and markets.

The two parties will also join hands in attracting investments and carrying out marketing and promotional activities inside and outside the Sultanate.

The cooperation programme was signed by Nasima bint Yahya al Balushi, Director-General of Export Development at Ithraa, and Emad bin Saud al Harthy, Acting CEO of Credit Oman. Al Balushi said that the cooperation is part of the efforts made to develop the Omani exports to foreign markets and exchange of information and data on attracting investments.

She pointed out that Credit Oman is one of the supporting partners in this field through the export chain facilities they offer to Omani companies.

Al Harthy said that this cooperation is part of the integrated work system between Ithraa and Credit Oman to achieve the common aims related to enhancing exports and helping Omani exporters to promote their Omani products.

He pointed out that Credit Oman provides integrated services to experts either by providing advice and insurance cover that maintain the rights of exporters or providing assurance against business and non-business risk while transporting their products to various countries of the world. — ONA