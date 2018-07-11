Ithraa concludes successful trade mission to Tanzania

MUSCAT, JULY 11 – A 20-strong business delegation managed by Ithraa — Oman’s inward investment and export development agency — has returned home from a successful trade visit to Tanzania. The delegation’s agenda included a number of high-level B2B meetings at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dar es Salaam where they met a wide cross-section of Tanzanian businesses, importers and agents.

Underpinned by favourable demographics, Tanzania has recorded an annual average growth rate of more than 6 per cent over the past decade and is on course to maintain a robust growth rate of 6 per cent going forward. Despite global economic and financial uncertainties, the economy has been able to achieve these consistent growth rates coupled with a low inflation rate, driven by activity in sectors such as mining, energy, construction and manufacturing.

Ithraa’s Head of Export Development, Mazin al Siyabi commented: “Given Dar es Salaam’s deep water port and Tanzania’s strong trading links to the landlocked countries of Malawi, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda it offers Omani exporters, particularly those in food and beverage, plastics, logistics and infrastructure a range of exciting opportunities.

Given our research, we believe Tanzania offers Omani exporters ample trade and investment possibilities not to mention access to a market of more than 150 million people in the East African Community region. The visit was designed specifically to boost trade between the two countries, help Omani companies grow their export sales and create jobs in the Sultanate.”

Commenting on the Dar es Salaam visit, Ismail al Rasasi, Managing Director, Mechanical & Technical Solutions LLC said: “We had a very successful trade mission to Tanzania. Special thanks to Ithraa who have been with us every step of the way helping companies like Mechanical & Technical Solutions discover new markets for our innovative products.”

Al Siyabi added: “I want to applaud the Omani businesses whose representatives accompanied Ithraa on this trade mission. Over the past few days, we have worked together to further strengthen our trade and investment ties with Tanzania. Indeed, the delegation not only had the opportunity to meet and build relationships with interested buyers, but could gain market insights, meet industry contacts, plan business strategies, advance specific projects and identify potential partners.”

