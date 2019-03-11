ITB partnership to boost Oman tourism

Berlin: The organising committee of the International Tourism Börse (ITB) Berlin 2020 announced that the Sultanate has been selected as the official partner of the ITB Berlin 2020. Salem bin Oday al Maamari, Director-General of Promotion at the Ministry of Tourism, received flag of this world’s biggest tourism event at the concluding ceremony of the ITB Berlin 2019. Salem Al Maamari welcomed the formal announcement of the Sultanate being the official partner of the ITB Berlin 2020 which is one of the largest and important tourism events of the world. He said that this announcement was proof of the promotional efforts being made by the Ministry of Tourism at the international level.

