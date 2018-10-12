Italy could own about 15pc of new Alitalia

MILAN: Italy could hold around 15 per cent of a relaunched Alitalia, with the new company having up to two billion euros ($2.3 billion) of capital, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

“If France has 14.3 per cent of Air France… we can imagine a similar level of participation (in Alitalia),” Di Maio said in an interview with financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The initial capital for the flagship carrier would be between 1.5 billion and 2 billion euros and the new company would have to “purify itself of everything that has not worked until now”, he said.

Alitalia was put under special administration last year and Rome has since been looking for a buyer. The sale was supposed to be concluded by April, but the deadline was moved to the end of October due to a general election in March and a change of government.

Di Maio, who is also industry minister, said the Italian railways — Ferrovie Dello Stato (FS) — and one or more international industrial partners would also be investors.

Asked if China Eastern or Delta Airlines could be the international partners, he said: “I neither confirm nor deny.” — Reuters

