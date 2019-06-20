Italians in Oman, friends celebrate Italian National Day

This week marked the official celebration of the Italian National Day in Muscat, held at the residence of the Italian Ambassador to Oman.

Over 350 dignitaries, honorary guests, business persons and members of the Italian community attended the reception, which welcomed several luxury hotels and partners to exhibit food and drink, highlighting the very best of Italian cuisine.

Kempinski Muscat, Grand Hyatt Muscat, Intercontinental Muscat, Grand Millennium Muscat, Sheraton Oman Hotel, Hormuz Grand Hotel, The Crafty Caterer, Cioccolat Italiani and Illy Caffe catered to the evening’s celebrations with a wide variety of delicious Italian food-fare sampled by eager guests.

The evening also played homage to the Italian musical greats such as Mina, as well as more contemporary artists such as Zucchero. The reception showcased live performances of both the Omani and Italian national anthems, as well as a Leonardo Da Vinci exhibition titled “Leonardo Da Vinci. Il Genio Gentile.”

“The second of June commemorates the establishment of the Italian Republic after World War 2. Every year on that day, a grand military parade is held in central Rome, chaired by the President of the Italian Republic at the presence of the President of the Council of Ministers, foreign dignitaries and other high officials. Italian embassies abroad also celebrate the Republic Day with receptions that gather together representatives of fellow countries and business, social and cultural partners of Italy. For us here in Muscat, we were delighted to have such wonderful support from the community, our partners and sponsors and Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi Secretary-General of the Ministry of Finance as a guest of honour,” said Federica Favi, Italian Ambassador to Oman.

This year’s Italian National Day celebrations were sponsored by Al Nahda Group, The Omani Italian Friendship Association, Alfa Romeo, Scavolini, Caramel Restaurant & Lounge, Oman Cables and Italy Progress.

