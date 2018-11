SALALAH: Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar received in his office Lt Col Andrea Mateo, Commander of the Italian Vessel ITS Martinengo in the presence of the Military Attaché of the Italian Embassy in Muscat, while anchored at Salalah Port. The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and matters of common concern between the two friendly countries. — ONA

