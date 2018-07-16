Italian firm to help renovate Fatah Al Khair Centre

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture has contracted an Italian institution to renovate the belongings of Fatah Al Khair Centre in the Wilayat of Sur in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah, in preparation for displaying after the completion of the rehabilitation and furnishing of the building. The ministry has restored more than 400 different items received from Al Orouba Club, which are concerned with the heritage of the Wilayat of Sur, such as shipbuilding tools, ship models, navigation tools, photographs, books, letters and publications, household utensils, clothing and accessories, craft material and tools.

The Oman LNG Development Foundation institution contributed to the preservation of the cultural heritage of Sur, through the financing of the project, in the belief of the importance of the Fatah Al Khair Centre as one of the main features of the wilayat, which will contribute to the promotion of tourism, as well as informing the visitors about the role of the wilayat over the past ages. This contribution is a culmination of a process of social responsibility that the Foundation has devoted to the cultural and heritage fields. The Foundation has previously supported the establishment of the Centre to represent a tourist destination that reflects the country’s long maritime history.

It is worth noting that a tender for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the Centre was floated during June-end. It includes an interior equipment, museum display, and the treatment of some structural and mechanical aspects of the building. Works are expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year. — ONA

