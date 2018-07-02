Italian expertise in fish farming discussed

ROME: The Omani delegation, which is currently visiting Italy, headed by Dr Hamad bin Said al Oufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Fisheries, met with the President of the of Italian Fish Companies Association. The meeting, attended by the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Italy, Dr Ahmed Ba Omar, discussed the cooperation programme and put in place a practical programme for follow-up and implementation to benefit from Italian expertise and attracting Italian investments in fishing, fish industries and fish farming, as well as increasing exports of Omani fish to Italy.

During the visit, a workshop was held between the Omani and Italian manufacturers entitled ‘Omani-Italian Partnership in Fish Industries: Investment Opportunities’, to benefit from the Italian experience in the field of fishing, value-added industries, attracting Italian investments and increasing the exports of Omani fish to Italy in particular and the European Union in general, in addition to discussing the challenges facing increasing bilateral trade in the field of fisheries and developing appropriate solutions. The two sides agreed to organise a visit to the Sultanate by Italian companies in the last quarter of 2018 to explore the possibilities and opportunities of available investment and to establish partnerships with SMEs in particular and the Omani private sector in general. — ONA