Local 

Italian envoy’s credentials copy received

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, received in his office on Thursday a copy of credentials of Federica Favi as extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Italian Republic appointed to the Sultanate.
Al Zarafi welcomed the ambassador, wishing her success in her tour of duty in the Sultanate, and the good relations between the two friendly countries further progress and growth.
The credentials presentation ceremony was attended by Shaikh Dr Badr bin Mohammed al Hinai, Head of West Europe Department. — ONA

You May Also Like

ROP signs deal with information ministry

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP signs deal with information ministry

MoCI successfully implements concrete quality testing lab

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoCI successfully implements concrete quality testing lab

Khalifa al Hinai consultancy signs pact with Kuwait’s Al Yaqout Legal Group

Oman Observer Comments Off on Khalifa al Hinai consultancy signs pact with Kuwait’s Al Yaqout Legal Group