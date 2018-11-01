Italian envoy’s credentials copy received

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, received in his office on Thursday a copy of credentials of Federica Favi as extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Italian Republic appointed to the Sultanate.

Al Zarafi welcomed the ambassador, wishing her success in her tour of duty in the Sultanate, and the good relations between the two friendly countries further progress and growth.

The credentials presentation ceremony was attended by Shaikh Dr Badr bin Mohammed al Hinai, Head of West Europe Department. — ONA

Related