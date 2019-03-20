Italian Design Day celebrated in Oman

On the occasion of the Italian Design Day 2019, yesterday, March 20, the Embassy of Italy in Muscat organised a lecture by the well-known architect, Massimo Iosa Ghini on the theme, ‘The City of the Future’.

The lecture, which was held at the College of Scientific Design, represented a first step in a long-term partnership between Italy and Oman in the field of design, where Italy is ready to share its expertise, know-how and technology to support the Sultanate in its strategy of economic diversification, as envisaged in Vision 2040. Further activities, including higher education, capacity building, industrial cooperation and training, will follow to unleash the potential of the design sector in Oman.

The presentation by Dr Iosa Ghini, entitled ‘From Home to City, an Italian Proposal for the Future’, discussed both the role of design in shaping new urban spaces, transforming existing cities and creating new economic and professional opportunities, as well as the capacity of Italian design to improve the quality of our life.

Related