Italian cruise ship visits Salalah Port

Salalah: The Italian cruise ship AIDA Blu visited Salalah Port on Sunday with 2,042 passengers on its board from different nationalities. The ship’s passengers toured the most important archaeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting the beaches and the traditional markets in Salalah. The ship came from Aqaba Port in Jordan and it will head to Port of Victoria in Seychelles, as part of its tour programme to several ports around the world. — ONA

