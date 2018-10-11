ITA tells govt entities to secure electronic systems

MUSCAT: The Information Technology Authority (ITA) business continuity team has directed all government entities in the governorates exposed to the direct impact of the tropical cyclone ‘Luban’ to take all precautionary measures to protect their electronic systems during the cyclone period.

The ITA directed them to isolate all systems and devices connected to the government network and ensure that they are in a safe place, in addition to using backups as a precautionary measure.

The ITA has also activated the emergency team to support government entities in any issues related to information technology and increased monitoring of government sites and electronic systems to avoid security threats that may target them during adverse weather conditions.

Related