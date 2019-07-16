ITA showcases its services at Salalah Festival

Muscat: The Information Technology Authority (ITA) continues its participation in Salalah Tourism Festival through a special corner in the Municipal Entertainment Centre.

The corner was opened by Shaikh Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality on the festival’s opening day. ITA Deputy CEO for Operations and other officials, specialists, and visitors were present on the occasion.

Through this participation the ITA aims at spreading awareness of eOman strategy and the main projects and initiatives implemented by the authority including Oman National CERT, the National Digital Certification Center, and the donations portal for charitable organizations. It also showcased a number of student projects in the fields of programming, designing, and innovation in ITC.

It also seeks to encourage the use of eGovernment Services and promote the services provided by 14 government entities to the society including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Manpower, Public Authority of Manpower Register, Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs, Royal Oman Police, Muscat Municipality, General Authority for Craft Industries, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Justice, Judiciary Supreme Council, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Ministry Of Regional Municipal And Water Resources.

As part of the festival, ITA is also showcasing the National Digital Certification Center projects and services to improve users’ trust in using Tam eService that allows citizens and residents to use eGovernment services with the highest levels of security, credibility, and confidentiality.

Through the participation of the Oman National CERT, the authority aims to raise awareness of information security and the main dangers and threats might face the public and children in particular in cyberspace.

Moreover, how to deal with issues like cybercrimes such as fraud, blackmailing, bullying, and theft of personal data and other crimes are also discussed at the ITA’s corner.

On the sidelines of the participation, ITA is also organising several events, including the 2nd phase of the training program IT Kids Innovation Theater (IT KIT), from 14 July to 1 August.

IT KIT is a programme aimed at children aged 9-12 years to enhance their skills in ICT, as well as encouraging children to be future entrepreneurs. The ITA is also holding a forum dealing with Internet of Things (IOT) to spread awareness and share knowledge about the current trends and technologies in ICT.