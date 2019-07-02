ITA organises IT Kids Innovation Theatre

In collaboration with companies and government entities, the Information Technology Authority (ITA) hosted the fourth edition of its summer programme known as ‘IT Kids Innovation Theatre (IT KIT)’, in Muscat, Salalah, Sur, Al Kamil and Al Wafi. IT KIT targets Omani kids between 9-12 years old who are familiar with some basic IT skills such as using computers, running programmes, and some basic applications.

The number of kids participating in this edition of the programme reached 174, of which 46 will complete their training in Sur, Al Kamil Wal Wafi next Thursday. After that, the next phase of the programme will begin with 48 kids to be trained in Muscat and 80 will start training in Salalah during this month.

IT KIT aims at developing children’s knowledge and abilities in IT, encouraging them to utilise their IT knowledge and imagination to produce creative services and products, and qualifying and empowering them to be IT entrepreneurs in the future.

This year, the programme focuses on three main areas: Programming, Robotics, and Innovation. It includes a set of activities such as workshops, project planning and display, and personal skills enhancement.

The ITA has organised the programme in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, represented by the Robots Centres in Sur, Al Kamil Wal Wafi as well as with Middle East College and with the support of Oman LNG, OCTAL, Al Faker Institution, and the Public Authority of Civil Aviation — Salalah.

