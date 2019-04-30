ITA meets digital transformation team leaders

MUSCAT: The Information Technology Authority (ITA) conducted its annual quarter gathering with the digital transformation teams’ leaders of the government entities. The gathering aims to discuss the challenges faced in the implementation of the digital transformation projects, share experiences and success stories of some successful government or private projects and to continue the following up and connecting between the entities and ITA.

Frequent meetings between the government entities and ITA are crucial to keep track of their digital transformation projects’ implementation. The gathering witnessed the participation of 150 employees from 50 government entities. The gathering showcased several topics including an overview of 2018 gatherings and the recommendations raised, success story of the digital transformation programme of the Public Authority for Handicrafts Industries, the updated IT policies and guidelines and the government Microsoft enterprise and its value to the government entities.

The 4th assessment of the government services project was highlighted is the meeting. It will cover 80 government entities. The assessment this year will focus on 6 indicators which are: service delivery, integration, process re-engineering, continuous improvement, accessibility and alignment to digital transformation. The open discussion at the end of the gathering addressed the centralization of government shared systems and services and its implementation challenges.

