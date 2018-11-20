Local 

ITA links over 1,060 govt websites

Muscat: Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, Chief Executive Officer of the Information Technology Authority (ITA), said ITA has launched a number of important national centres for the implementation of the National Strategy for the Digital Omani Society and eGovernment also known as e-Oman. Those centres have been instrumental in 4 million electronic transactions its establishment in 2014, in addition to 450 million e-payment transactions. Dr Al Ruzaiqi said ITA has set up Oman Government Network, which links over 1,060 government sites.

