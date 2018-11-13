ITA Implements Overseas on Job Training for Jobseekers with Leading Tech Companies

As part of the specialized training programs offered by Digital Society Development Division, the Information Technology Authority (ITA) in cooperation with HCL Technologies LTD , started an on job training program on mobile apps development for 10 jobseekers who are graduates from Sas Center for Mobile Apps Development.

As a first phase, five of the graduates have been sent abroad to be trained in the companies different branches in India for three months starting from 1st October to 30th December 2018.

The program targets jobseekers in the IT field, and focuses on providing participants practical training to gain high level work experience with international IT cooperation’s as well as exposing them to different types of projects and work environments to further develop their competencies. Based on project assigned, the three months internship program will enable participants to gain experience and skills in understanding of large IT Corporate work culture and experience working in it, advanced Mobile application programming skills, mobile application Testing skills, mobile application deployment process, Tools and Services related to mobile apps and cloud computing automation & application integration.

It is worth to mention that ITA implements this specialized IT training program for Omanis to increase the percentage of certified IT holders and offer on job IT training in cooperation with leading tech companies inside and outside the sultanate to meet the current and future requirements of Omani professionals and enable the growth of ICT sector in the sultanate.