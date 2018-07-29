Istanbul to host four-way summit on Syria next September

Ankara: Turkey is planning to hold a summit in Istanbul with France, Germany, and Russia on 7 September 2018 to discuss the Syrian conflict and other regional issues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

In comments published by Turkish media, Erdogan said “Turkey would continue dialogue with Russia, “outside of this foursome”.

He added that after the three-way summits of Turkey, Russia and Iran in Sochi and Ankara, a meeting will be held in Tehran.

It should be noted that the second three-way for leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria was held on 4 April 2018 in Ankara.

The first summit was held in Sochi on 22 November 2017 after which the three leaders signed a joint communique. –ONA