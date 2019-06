JERUSALEM: Israel has cut the fishing zone it allows off Gaza, an official said on Thursday, in the third such response in a fortnight to Palestinian incendiary balloons.

The Israeli official said on condition of anonymity that as of Wednesday the fishing limit for Gaza fishermen had been reduced from a maximum of 15 nautical miles to 10. A spokesman for the Israeli fire service said incendiary balloons from Gaza caused three blazes on Tuesday. — AFP

Related