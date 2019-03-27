Isra’a Wal Miraj holiday on April 3, 4

MUSCAT: On the occasion of the blessed anniversary of Al Isra’a Wal Miraj and as per the Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, it was decided that Wednesday and Thursday (April 3 and 4) will be official holiday for employees at ministries, public authorities and other departments of the state administrative apparatus. This came in a decision issued on Wednesday by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Chairman of the Civil Service Council.

The decision reads as follows: “On the occasion of the blessed anniversary of Al Isra’a Wal Miraj and as per the Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, it was decided that Wednesday and Thursday (Rajab 27 and 28, 1440 AH) corresponding to April 3 and 4 will be official holiday for employees at ministries, public authorities and other departments of the state administrative apparatus. “We seize this blessed occasion to extend greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty for many years to come and the Omani people and our dear country further progress and welfare under His Majesty’s wise leadership, and all Muslims welfare and blessings.”

Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, also announced April 3 and 4 as official holiday for employees in private sector companies and establishments on the blessed occasion of Isra’a Wal Miraj. All employees in the private sector extended their heartfelt greetings and best wishes to His Majesty on this blessed occasion, praying to the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and long life, and for the return of this and similar occasions on HM and the Omani people with welfare and blessings. — ONA