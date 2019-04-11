ISQuiz finale today

MUSCAT: The grand finale of the mega interschool Mega Quiz Contest — ISQuiz — will be held at City Amphitheatre, Qurum, on Friday.

A total of top eight teams in different categories will vie for the Championship Trophy as well as for the many alluring cash prizes.

The quiz competition is organised by Indian School Darsait under the aegis of the Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman.

Vinay Mudaliar, an acclaimed quizzer from Bengaluru, India will be the Quiz Master for the mega Prelims and the grand finale. A workshop session on ‘Techniques of

Quizzing’ will also be held for the participants.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, Chairman, Board of Directors, said that the idea behind the programme is to bring all the 20 Indian Schools in Oman under one umbrella of innovative quizzing.

“This is part of the Vision 2020 programme unveiled by the Board to introduce opportunities and learning methodologies, which would equip children with the skills needed to be confident, resilient, and take ownership of their life, in addition to obtaining academic competence”, he said.

The grand finale event will be held on Friday from 6 pm and will be witnessed by ministry officials, luminaries from Indian diaspora, members of the Board of Directors and school management committees, Principals, teachers and over 4,000 children from different Indian Schools.

ISQUIZ 2019 is going to be the first edition of a henceforth annual event.

“This is the first time ever that the Board of Directors has introduced an Ever Rolling trophy for an Inter School Event. This coveted Championship trophy will be won by the winning school”, Baby Sam said.

Participation of all Classes from Class I to XII across 20 Indian Schools in Oman in the same event is another hallmark of this Mega Quiz.

The event was launched on January 30, 2019, open to students of all Indian Schools across Oman in two categories: Junior (Classes V to VIII) and Senior (Classes IX to XII). The online registration for the contest was open from February 1 to March 22 through the link provided on the ISD’s school website.

In the Preliminary Round 1, conducted online on April 5 at the respective schools, a record 1,170 teams from various Indian schools participated.

This Inter School Mega Quiz also witnessed the introduction of an in-house quiz contest for the Sub- Junior Category (Classes 1 to 4) to tap their quizzing potential and to catch them young.

The number of teams that have qualified stands at 98.

Related