ISO 9001/2015 certification gives fillip to Riyada

MUSCAT, MAY 28 – Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Riyada) received the ISO 9001/2015 certificate, after fulfilling all requirements including auditing by LIoyd’s Register.

This breakthrough achievement assures Riyada’s commitment to improving the level of services and performance by

identifying all the challenges, finding suitable solutions to overcome them, and setting up developing performance indicators to measure its operations.

“We are very pleased with this new achievement. The ISO certificate is a recognition of our commitment to improvement and a culmination of the efforts and dedication of our staff,’’ said Badriya Abdullah al Hanai, Director of Planning Services and Quality Assurance at Riyada.

According to her, the certificate is an important step in improving Riyada’s services and contributing to the development of performance in accordance with international standards.

“This is reflected positively on the performance of the employee during the next stage”, she said.

Badriya also pointed out the authority earns the fruits of hard work, good planning and efficiency of all departments in Riyada.

The Director of Planning Services and Quality Assurance poined out that the certificate will contribute to motivating the authority to continue its efforts to achieve the main objectives, especially the development of small and medium enterprises, which will help in the development of the entrepreneurship sector and accomplish the progress and development of the national economy.

The new version of ISO (9001/2015) focuses on increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of the procedures. The most important change is the risk-bases thinking system, which contributes to increasing knowledge of the risks, identifying the available opportunities of the authority and t developing a plan to deal with them.

The system also helps to organise processes and develop guidelines for each employee so that he/she can perform the tasks in a more structured manner.

“Riyada is one of the first government units to design internal electronic platforms to manage the quality system and to document the operational procedures according to Riyada’s administrative divisions’’, said Badriya.

She explained that the authority aimed at improving the level of services it provides and improving the

procedures and operations related to the stratification of the beneficiaries by identifying their needs and meeting their requirements. As well as, striving for the development of the staff and developing their skills.

Badriya also illustrated the phases of the project, which includes four basic ones: preparation phase, diagnosis and assessment phase, documentation and implementation phase and internal audit, management review and external audit phase.

Each phase has specific goals and outputs, which were evaluated through special indicators.

