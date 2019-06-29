Islamic Finance Conference begins on July 14

Salalah: The second International Salalah Islamic Finance Conference will start in Salalah on July 14. The conference is organised by Muscat Clearing and Depository Company in cooperation with Tawafuq Consultancy (Malaysia) and the Capital Market Authority (CMA). Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, will preside over the conference. The conference aims at introducing the capital market sector to the latest standards in the financial and investment sector, as well as benefiting from the international experiences.

The conference will discuss three themes, namely the Islamic finance and economic diversification, the contemporary issues in Islamic finance, and the various types of Sukuk and issuance procedures. It will include several discussion, most notably the multiplicity of Islamic financing formulas and their role in diversification, the role of Islamic financial institutions in achieving economic stability, the role of the Waqf in the economic development and the reality of Islamic finance in the Sultanate. The conference will review the challenges and solutions of banks, digital currencies, Takaful insurance, reinsurance, the governance of Islamic financial institutions, the legality of the Sukuk, its legal aspects and the Sultanate’s experience in Sukuk issuance. — ONA