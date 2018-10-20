Islamic banks disburse RO 3.4bn worth loans

MUSCAT: The Islamic banking entities provided financing to the extent of RO 3.4 billion as at the end of July 2018 as compared to RO 2.8 billion a year ago. The total deposits held with Islamic banks and windows increased substantially by 14.5 per cent to RO 3.1 billion in July 2018 from RO 2.7 billion a year ago. The total assets of Islamic banks and windows combined amounted to RO 4.1 billion as at the end of July 2018, constituting about 12.6 per cent of the entire banking system assets.

