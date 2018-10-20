Local 

Islamic banks disburse RO 3.4bn worth loans

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Islamic banking entities provided financing to the extent of RO 3.4 billion as at the end of July 2018 as compared to RO 2.8 billion a year ago. The total deposits held with Islamic banks and windows increased substantially by 14.5 per cent to RO 3.1 billion in July 2018 from RO 2.7 billion a year ago. The total assets of Islamic banks and windows combined amounted to RO 4.1 billion as at the end of July 2018, constituting about 12.6 per cent of the entire banking system assets.

You May Also Like

Pension Fund approves auditor

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pension Fund approves auditor

Ministry implements service projects

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ministry implements service projects

Science and Technology Centre set for ‘Innovation Journey 2’

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on Science and Technology Centre set for ‘Innovation Journey 2’