Islam in Oman – The Book of Names

Writing is the best way of recording history to be shared and preserved for future generations. So the oral tradition, which was practised in the past, moved on to the writing format. According to historians, the scribes used many materials to write on varying from animal bone, palm fronds to leather and cloth.

Fast forward to centuries later, society gave birth to the concept of books. Ink and paper became an invaluable aspect of recording history.

The books of the past were handwritten. The style of writing also gave birth to calligraphy which became extremely important not only to beautify a book but deliver its message. Pages of books were also given motifs and geometrical patterns — a form of decoration that differentiates the books from each other.

Writing therefore and the use of ink and paper to create a book has been instrumental for the creation of the Holy Quran and the Hadiths.

There is a book at the National Museum of Oman that can take you back to 1373 AH/ 1953-54 CE. Authored by Nasir bin Salim bin Udaym al Rawahi and transcribed by Sa’ed bin Masoud bin Salim al Zakwani, this one was a simple ink on paper without extensive decorations relying on black and red ink to deliver key messages.

The content of the book is the 99 Names of God and is titled, ‘The Merciful Soul’.

The museum explained, “The Noble Quran and the Prophetic traditions (hadith), mention ninety-nine Names of God, which are countless.

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, and the Most Merciful:

And to Allah belong the best names, so invoke Him by them.

And leave the (company of) those who practice deviation concerning His Names. They will be recompensed for what they have been doing.”

The Elevated places Chapter (Surat al-A’raf) (7:180).

